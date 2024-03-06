M1 crash: Motorway between Broughton and Brogborough in Milton Keynes reopens after multi-vehicle collision
There have been delays on the M1 in Milton Keynes following a crash
A major motorway has been fully reopened following a multi-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes. National Highway said traffic had been held on the M1 southbound between Junction 14 Broughton and Junction 13 Brogborough due to the incident.
In an update just before 5pm, National Highways said: "All lanes are open on the #M1 southbound between J14 #Broughton and J13 #Brogborough following the earlier multi vehicle collision. No significant delays are reported in the area."
