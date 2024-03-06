Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A major motorway has been fully reopened following a multi-vehicle collision in Milton Keynes. National Highway said traffic had been held on the M1 southbound between Junction 14 Broughton and Junction 13 Brogborough due to the incident.

In an update just before 5pm, National Highways said: "All lanes are open on the #M1 southbound between J14 #Broughton and J13 #Brogborough following the earlier multi vehicle collision. No significant delays are reported in the area."