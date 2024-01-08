The westbound side of the M2 is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned of delays following a multi-vehicle crash on a major motorway. The westbound of M2 in Kent has been closed between Junction 3 and Junction 2 near Rochester in Kent on Monday afternoon (January 8).

National Highways said emergency services and traffic officers are on scene and motorists are advised to allow extra journey time as delays are building on approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said on X: "The M2 in Kent is closed westbound between J3 (Chatham) and J2 (Rochester) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.