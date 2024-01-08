M2: Motorists warned of delays after multi-vehicle crash in Kent between Chatham and Rochester
The westbound side of the M2 is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision
Motorists have been warned of delays following a multi-vehicle crash on a major motorway. The westbound of M2 in Kent has been closed between Junction 3 and Junction 2 near Rochester in Kent on Monday afternoon (January 8).
National Highways said emergency services and traffic officers are on scene and motorists are advised to allow extra journey time as delays are building on approach.
It said on X: "The M2 in Kent is closed westbound between J3 (Chatham) and J2 (Rochester) due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.
The diversion route is currently in place with more details available on the National Highways website.
