M20 closure: Carriageway in Kent closed between Ashford and Westenhanger due to 'police-led incident'
A major carriageway in Kent has been closed following a 'police-led incident'. National Highways said the M20 in Kent is closed eastbound between Junction 10A (Ashford) and Junction 11 (Westenhanger) due to the incident.
The nature of the incident is not yet known but the westbound carriageway was closed to allow an air ambulance to land at the scene. As of 1pm, all the lanes have been reopened to traffic. National Highways said: "Traffic caught within the closure will be released via the rear of the queue. Please wait for instructions from the crews."
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the eastbound carriageway remains closed, with traffic caught within the closure continuing to be turned and taken back to Junction 10A by traffic officers. National Highways added: "Please allow extra time for your journey as there are delays on the diversion route."
Please visit National Highways website for more information on the diversion route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.