Breaking
M25 closure: 5-mile tailbacks between Potters Bar and Cheshunt due to broken down lorry
Motorists have been warned of delays on the M25 after a lorry broke down
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two lanes of the M25 have been closed after a lorry broke down. National Highways said lanes one and two on the motorway clockwise between Junction 24 in Potters Bar and Junction 25 in Cheshunt have been closed due to the broken down Heavy Goods Vehicle.
It said: "Recovery has been arranged. There are currently long delays of at least 30 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.