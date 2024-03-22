Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major motorway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways said the M25 in Essex is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 26 (Waltham Abbey) on Friday afternoon due to the incident.

It said: "Essex Police are among the emergency services in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."