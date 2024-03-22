Breaking
M25 crash: Motorway closed between M11 and Waltham Abbey in Essex after 'serious collision'
The M25 in Essex is closed following a serious crash
A major motorway has been closed following a serious collision. National Highways said the M25 in Essex is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 26 (Waltham Abbey) on Friday afternoon due to the incident.
It said: "Essex Police are among the emergency services in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management."
For more information on the diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.
