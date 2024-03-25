M3 delays: Road closed between Thorpe and Bagshot in Surrey due to overturned road sweeper & oil spillage
Motorists have been warned of long delays of up to 30 minutes after a lorry overturned on the M3. National Highways said the motorway in Surrey is closed southbound between Junction (M25, Thorpe) and Junction 3 (Bagshot, Lightwater) due to an overturned vehicle and spillage.
It said: "Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time." For more information on diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.
In an update, National Highways said lanes 2 and 3 have now re-opened, but lane 1 will remain closed through out the evening for emergency barrier repairs. It added: "Delays of at least 45 minutes are on approach."
