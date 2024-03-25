Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned of long delays of up to 30 minutes after a lorry overturned on the M3. National Highways said the motorway in Surrey is closed southbound between Junction (M25, Thorpe) and Junction 3 (Bagshot, Lightwater) due to an overturned vehicle and spillage.

It said: "Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time." For more information on diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad