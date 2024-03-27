Breaking

M4 crash: Boy dead & 4 injured as Volkswagen Polo crashes into lorry transporting hay bales near Bristol

A boy has been killed in a horror crash with a lorry on the M4
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
The scene of a car crash between junctions 18 and 19 on the M4 near Bristol. Picture: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNSThe scene of a car crash between junctions 18 and 19 on the M4 near Bristol. Picture: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS
The scene of a car crash between junctions 18 and 19 on the M4 near Bristol. Picture: Daniel Jae Webb / SWNS

A boy has been killed in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the M4. Four others were injured in the collision.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at 1pm yesterday afternoon (26 March) to a report of a collision between a Scania lorry and a VW Polo on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junctions 18 (Bath) and 19 (M32).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, tragically a 7-year-old boy died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and they continue to be supported by a specially-trained officer. "Four other people, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Two have since been discharged. "No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation into the collision. We are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you saw the incident or have any dashcam footage which could help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224077629."

Related topics:Emergency servicesHospitalBristol

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.