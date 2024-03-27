M4 crash: Boy dead & 4 injured as Volkswagen Polo crashes into lorry transporting hay bales near Bristol
A boy has been killed in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the M4. Four others were injured in the collision.
In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at 1pm yesterday afternoon (26 March) to a report of a collision between a Scania lorry and a VW Polo on the westbound carriageway of the M4 between junctions 18 (Bath) and 19 (M32).
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, tragically a 7-year-old boy died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and they continue to be supported by a specially-trained officer. "Four other people, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Two have since been discharged. "No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation into the collision. We are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you saw the incident or have any dashcam footage which could help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224077629."
