"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, tragically a 7-year-old boy died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family and they continue to be supported by a specially-trained officer. "Four other people, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Two have since been discharged. "No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation into the collision. We are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you saw the incident or have any dashcam footage which could help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224077629."