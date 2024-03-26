M4: Major delays as road between Tormarton and Bristol in Gloucestershire closed after 'serious' accident
The M4 in Gloucestershire has been closed following a serious multi-vehicle collision. National Highways said the carriageway is shut westbound between Junction 18 (Tormarton / A46) and Junction 19 (Bristol / M32) following the incident, with motorists being warned of delays of up to 60 minutes.
National Highways said at around 1pm, Avon & Somerset Police led a multi-agency response involving Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, South West Ambulance Service and Great Western Air Ambulance Charity to a serious multi-vehicle collision on the M4 westbound. National Highways Traffic Officers are also at the scene assisting the emergency services with traffic management.
In an update at 3.55pm, National Highways said the closure on the eastbound carriageway was lifted but the westbound carriageway remains closed for full police collision investigations. It added: "Once these are complete National Highways service providers will need to complete clear up and potential repair work."
It said there is currently no estimate for when the westbound carriageway will re-open, adding: "Efforts continue at scene to release traffic caught within the westbound closure via the rear of the queue."
