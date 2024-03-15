Breaking
M40 closure: Five-mile tailbacks between Bicester and Brackley after crash between car and van
M40 northbound near Bicester Village has been closed following a crash
A major motorway has been closed following a collision involving a van and a car. National Highways said two lanes of the M40 northbound between Junction 9 in Bicester and Junction in Brackley near the Bicester Village are closed due to the incident on Friday afternoon.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene with South Central Ambulance Service. National Highways said on X: "There are delays of 60 minutes and approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach. @bicestervillage."
