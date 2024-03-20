M40 crash: Long delays between Junction 5 Stokenchurch and Junction 4 High Wycombe after 'serious' collision

3 minutes ago
Motorists have been warned of long delays on the M40 following a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon. National Highways said lanes two and three are closed southbound between Junction 5 in Stokenchurch and Junction 5 in High Wycombe. Lane three north is also closed, it added.

National Highways said: "The lanes remain closed for emergency barrier repairs following a collision. There are 50 min delays above normal travel time south. Traffic flowing well north."

It said normal traffic conditions are expected between 6pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday.

