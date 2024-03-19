Breaking

M5 closure: Two lanes closed causing 5-mile tailbacks after lorry crash in Stroud

Two lanes on the M5 have been closed after a lorry crash
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A motorway has been closed following a collision involving a lorry. National Highways said the lanes one and two remain closed on the M5 northbound within Junction 13 in Stroud for recovery and clear up works following the incident.

The Junction 13 northbound exit slip road is also closed, with delays of at least 50 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion, it added.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

Related topics:National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.