M5 closure: Two lanes closed causing 5-mile tailbacks after lorry crash in Stroud
A motorway has been closed following a collision involving a lorry. National Highways said the lanes one and two remain closed on the M5 northbound within Junction 13 in Stroud for recovery and clear up works following the incident.
The Junction 13 northbound exit slip road is also closed, with delays of at least 50 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion, it added.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.
