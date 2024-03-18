M5 crash: Long delays between Cheltenham and Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire after lorry overturns
Motorists have been warned of delays of up to 60 minutes after a lorry overturned on a major motorway. National Highways said the third lane on the M5 northbound between Junction 10 in Cheltenham and Junction 9 in Tewkesbury has been reopened but traffic is expected to clear later today.
In a statement posted on X, it said: "Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for recovery and carriageway clearance. There are 60 min delays above normal travel time on approach to the lane closures."
It said normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on Monday (March 18).
