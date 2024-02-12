Breaking
M5: Motorists warned of 6-mile tailbacks after multi-vehicle collision in Somerset between Weston and Clevedon
One of three lanes on the M5 remains closed following a multi-vehicle collision
Motorists have been warned of six-mile of congestion following a multi-vehicle collision on the M5. National Highways said one lane of three remains closed on the northbound in Somerset between Junction 21 in Weston and Junction 20 in Clevedon due to the incident.
National Highways said on X at 2.30pm: "Emergency services and our Traffic Officers are on scene. Recovery has now been arranged. There's still a 30 minute delay on approach with 6 miles of congestion."
