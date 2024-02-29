Breaking
M50 closure: Carriageway between Ledbury and Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire closed due to two-vehicle crash
M50 in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions following a serious collision
A major road that connects Gloucestershire and Worcestershire has been closed following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. National Highways said the M50 is closed in both directions between Junction 2 near Ledbury and Junction 1 near Tewkesbury, due to the incident involving two vehicles.
Emergency services are in attendance, including the Air Ambulance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance, assisting with traffic management.
