M56 crash: Traffic standstill on motorway near Manchester Airport due to collision
Traffic has temporarily stopped near Manchester Airport due to a collision
Traffic has temporarily stopped on a major motorway following a collision. National Highways said the M56 eastbound between Junction 7 (A556) and Junction 6 at Manchester Airport has been on a standstill due to a collision.
Emergency services are working at the scene. It added: "If travelling to @manairport this evening, please be mindful of delays."
