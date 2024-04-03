Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists have been warned of massive two-hour delays after a lorry overturned on the M6. National Highways said one of the three lanes on the southbound between Junctions 20 and 19 near Warrington remains closed on Wednesday afternoon (April 3) after the HGV partially overturned on the nearside verge.

It added: “There are currently long delays of at least 120 minutes above usual journey times between Junctions 22 and 19. Recovery is ongoing at the scene but it is a protracted operation requiring substantial lifting equipment.