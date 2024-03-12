Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major motorway has been closed for likely the rest of the day after a serious multi-vehicle collision caused a fuel spillage. National Highways said the M6 in Staffordshire is closed southbound between Junction 14 near Penkridge and Junction 13 in Stafford due to the incident.

It said following the crash, one of the lorries involved had its fuel tank ruptured, spilling "a significant amount of diesel across all lanes of the carriageway". It added: "The road will now require resurfacing and will remain closed until this has taken place. "

The M6 is set to close throughout the day after a multi-vehicle collision causes fuel spillage

All emergency services including Central Motorway Police Group are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

In an update at 1.17pm, National Highways said: "All traffic which was caught within the closure of the #M6 south between J14 (#Stafford) & J13 (#Dunston) has now been released. Thank you for your patience if you were held up." The road is expected to remain closed throughout the day for resurfacing to take place. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5pm and 5.15pm, said National Highways.