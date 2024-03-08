A major motorway has been closed after a multi-vehicle collision near Coventry. National Highways said the M6 northbound between Junction 3 and Junction 3A was closed due to the incident on Friday afternoon.

Lanes one, two, and three are closed and an ambulance is currently at the scene, it added. It said on X: "Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approximately 3 miles of congestion."