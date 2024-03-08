M6 crash: Major motorway near Coventry closed after multi-vehicle collision as ambulance rushed to scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major motorway has been closed after a multi-vehicle collision near Coventry. National Highways said the M6 northbound between Junction 3 and Junction 3A was closed due to the incident on Friday afternoon.
Lanes one, two, and three are closed and an ambulance is currently at the scene, it added. It said on X: "Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approximately 3 miles of congestion."
National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.