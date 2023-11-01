A woman and a teenage girl were rushed to hospital following a serious crash on the M6 on Wednesday morning.

A woman and a teenage girl were rushed to hospital following a serious crash on the M6 on Wednesday morning.

A woman and a teenage girl have suffered serious injuries following a serious crash on the M6 southbound in the early hours of Wednesday morning. National Highways West Midlands (NHWM), which shared news of the crash just before 3am, said the collision involved a car and a lorry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called at 2.43am to the M6 Junction 12 South to a collision involving a white Toyota car and two lorries and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and an emergency doctor to the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both lorry drivers remained at the scene to help with inquiries. The section of road between junctions 12 and 13 remained closed to traffic as of 1pm on Wednesday, but two lanes later reopened at about 2.30pm.

The woman and the teenage girl, who were the driver and a passenger in the car, were assessed by ambulance staff. The woman, they said, had sustained 'potentially life-threatening injuries' and was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The teenage girl had also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment.

According to the latest update posted on X (formerly Twitter), NHWM said the junction remains closed as police investigation work is carried out. It said at 12.54pm: "The M6 in Staffordshire remains closed southbound between J13 (Penkridge) & J12 Cannock following a serious collision. "There's a 45 minute delay on approach. Recovery is now ongoing at (the) scene. Please allow extra journey time this afternoon."

It is still not known when the road will reopen. In response to a question, NHWM said they are "hoping the road will reopen later this afternoon.