M6 crash update: Major delays of three hours in Stafford after multi-vehicle crash
Major delays are reported on a major motorway on Thursday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision. National Highways said there are currently delays of three hours between junctions 14 for Stafford and 13 for Acton Gate on the M6 southbound, with queues of around nine miles.
National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Traffic has been released in 2 lanes on the #M6 southbound between J14 #Stafford and J13 #ActonGate. Lanes 3 and 4 will remain closed for vehicle recovery following the multi vehicle collision. Severe delays of up to 3 hours are in place, approx. 9 miles of congestion."
Earlier, all four lanes were closed following the collision, which is said to have involved two vehicles - a car and a van. Two lanes were subsequently reopened after the traffic was held for over two hours.
