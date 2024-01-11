M6 crash update: Motorists warned of long delays after lorry crash around Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham
Motorists have been warned of long delays after a lorry crash on the M6
Motorists have been warned of long delays after a serious collision involving a lorry in Birmingham on Thursday morning (January 11). National Highways said the M6 southbound remains closed between Junction 6 A38M and Junction 5 near Castle Bromwich following the incident, resulting in 30 minutes of delay.
In a statement posted on X at around 10.30am, National Highways said: "Traffic is currently stopped on the #M6 southbound between J6 #A38M and J5 near #CastleBromwich due to a collision involving a Heavy Goods vehicle. Emergency services are in attendance."
In a later update, National Highways said there are currently delays of 20 minutes on approach to the closure and traffic is expected to return to normal after 5pm. For diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.
