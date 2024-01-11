Motorists have been warned of long delays after a lorry crash on the M6

Motorists have been warned of long delays after a serious collision involving a lorry in Birmingham on Thursday morning (January 11). National Highways said the M6 southbound remains closed between Junction 6 A38M and Junction 5 near Castle Bromwich following the incident, resulting in 30 minutes of delay.

In a statement posted on X at around 10.30am, National Highways said: "Traffic is currently stopped on the #M6 southbound between J6 #A38M and J5 near #CastleBromwich due to a collision involving a Heavy Goods vehicle. Emergency services are in attendance."

