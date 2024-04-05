M6 delays: Motorists warned of 3-mile tailbacks after multi-vehicle collision near Lowther
One lane on the M6 has been closed following a three-vehicle crash
Motorists have been warned of 45-minute delays following a three-vehicle collision on the M6. National Highways said there has been 3-mile congestion on the M6 northbound between Junction 39 and Junction 40 near Lowther approaching Penrith.
One of three lanes has now been closed. The traffic service added: “Cumbria Roads Policing unit are in attendance. Three miles of congestion - approximately 45 minute delays on the approach.”
