M6 delays: Motorists warned of 3-mile tailbacks after multi-vehicle collision near Lowther

One lane on the M6 has been closed following a three-vehicle crash
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned of 45-minute delays following a three-vehicle collision on the M6. National Highways said there has been 3-mile congestion on the M6 northbound between Junction 39 and Junction 40 near Lowther approaching Penrith.

One of three lanes has now been closed. The traffic service added: “Cumbria Roads Policing unit are in attendance. Three miles of congestion - approximately 45 minute delays on the approach.”

Related topics:Motorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.