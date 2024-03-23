Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police received reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway at 2.06am on Saturday, March 23.

Officers were send to locate the car, but it was found to have crashed with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge.

A man who was driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male Golf driver suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment. Both carriageways remain closed between Junctions 22 and 24 at this time. Both are expected to reopen before noon today.