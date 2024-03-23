M62 Huddersfield: Man killed in crash after car reported to be driving wrong direction on carriageway
West Yorkshire Police received reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway at 2.06am on Saturday, March 23.
Officers were send to locate the car, but it was found to have crashed with a VW Golf close to Scammonden Bridge.
A man who was driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male Golf driver suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment. Both carriageways remain closed between Junctions 22 and 24 at this time. Both are expected to reopen before noon today.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the team quoting log reference 0137 of 23 March.