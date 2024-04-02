M62: Man dies after falling from bridge as West Midlands Police treats death as 'not suspicious'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died after falling from a motorway bridge. West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a man falling from a bridge between junctions 23 and 24 of the M62 at 6.15pm on Monday, April 1. The man was pronounced dead as soon as the police arrived at the scene.
The force said his death is not believed to be suspicious. The incident resulted in the closure of the M62 for the rest of Monday evening as the police carried out their investigation, causing severe delays in the area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.15pm yesterday (Monday), police received reports that a male had fallen from a bridge over the M62 between junctions 23 and 24.
"Emergency services attended and found the male, who was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.