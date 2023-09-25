Telling news your way
Maddy Cusack: Police issue statement over tragic death of Sheffield United player

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the death of the Sheffield United Women's player, Maddy Cusack.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old died on Wednesday last week, leaving family, friends, fellow players and the wider Sheffield United community devastated.

Derbyshire Police said today that she was pronounced dead at a property in Horsley but that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6.35pm on Wednesday, September 20.

"A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Tributes have been paid to Maddy Cusack following her passing last week (Photo: Sportimage)Tributes have been paid to Maddy Cusack following her passing last week (Photo: Sportimage)
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Coroner's Court confirmed that the death had been reported, with an inquest to be opened in due course.

Maddy worked in Sheffield United's commercial department and was the Blades' current longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

Tributes were paid to the midfielder before Sheffield United's Premier League match against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

They included a minute's silence prior to kick-off, with players wearing shirts with the number eight, to represent Maddy's squad number.

Fans also held up signs and flags while the club flag at Bramall Lane was flown at half-mast.

