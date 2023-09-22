"You were such a wonderful lady to know. I am grateful for what you did for our family"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes are continuing to pour in to the 'incredible', 'lovely' and hugely talented Sheffield United star Maddy Cusack, following her tragic death aged just 27.

The club announced the devastating news about the midfielder, who also worked for the club's community foundation in marketing, on Thursday, September 21. She had died the previous day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddy Cusack

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder combined her on-field role with United with the behind-the-scenes marketing role and was a popular figure in both respects.

Cusack last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for United’s women and was named a vice-captain for the current campaign. She began her off-field career at Bramall Lane with the club’s community foundation, joining their club marketing department in 2021.

Stephen Bettis, United’s chief executive officer, said: “This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane. Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

“Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27

Advertisement

Advertisement

A United statement confirming the news added: “Discussions over suitable tributes and celebrating Maddy’s life will continue privately. The club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time.”

Her death has united the footballing community in grief, with Sheffield Wednesday fans joining Blades supporters in paying their respects to Maddy.

Paying tribute online, one person wrote: "Heartbreaking news. A beautiful, kind and talented young soul taken far too soon."

Another person commented: "You were such a wonderful lady to know. I am grateful for what you did for our family."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third person said: "Oh my goodness! What a truly lovely person she was! A sad loss for all at Sheffield United." And a fourth person wrote: "Beautiful Maddy. She was an incredible young lady. Devastated."

Others recalled how Maddy had always been 'so lovely' when young fans asked for autographs and always made time for supporters. They described her as an 'amazing' player and a 'smashing' person.