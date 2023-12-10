Search teams, a police helicopter and drones have been used in a major search operation to find a young couple and a toddler in Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for two people and a toddler who are ‘believed to be sleeping outdoors in the Brighton area’.

A spokesperson added: “Our officers are continuing to carry out urgent enquiries to locate a young female, a man in his late teens or early 20s, and a toddler possibly aged 18 months who were last seen in Queens Park on Wednesday, December 6.

"A grey and white tent and a travel cot (pictured) believed to belong to the group were left in Queens Park, leading to concern that they are now without any shelter.”

A grey and white tent and a travel cot (pictured) believed to belong to the group were left in Queens Park, 'leading to concern that they are now without any shelter'. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are ‘extremely keen’ to locate them so their ‘welfare can be checked and they can be given the right care and support’.

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “Since receiving a report of concern for welfare from a member of the public, we've had dedicated teams of officers working to identify these people and trace them, so we can make sure they’re safe and well.

“The female is described as petite / slim, approximately 5’ tall with blonde, messy-style hair and blue eyes. She is said to speak with a northern accent.

“The man is described as slim and at least 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a scarf-type covering over the lower part of his face.

The area of Queens Park where the tent and cot were found. Photo: Google Maps / Sussex Police

“The toddler is believed to be a boy with pale skin, blonde hair, rosy cheeks, and was last seen wearing a thick red snowsuit and black or dark blue wellington boots.”

The group are also believed to be in possession of a pushchair that is ‘overladen with baggage’.

DS Ottery added: “Specially-trained officers have been searching the park and other areas of interest, with the assistance of drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, completing house-to-house enquiries, liaising with local transport networks and carrying out CCTV trawls in the vicinity.

“We have released photographs of the tent and cot as an appeal to any members of the public who may have seen these items in the area in the past couple of weeks. If you recognise these items or the descriptions provided, please contact us.

“Our priority is ensuring the welfare of all three people, particularly given the recent adverse weather. We are conscious they may have moved on from the Queens Park area and may have sought shelter elsewhere in the Brighton area.

“If you see anyone matching these descriptions, or if you have any other information that can help, please do get in touch.”