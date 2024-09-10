Jamie Pearson, 27, was found unresponsive in the disabled toilets of the emergency ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday, August 16. Credit: Max Fox / GoFundMe | Max Fox

A ‘kind and talented’ 27-year-old tragically killed himself during a mental health crisis at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Jamie Pearson was found unresponsive in the disabled toilets at the hospital’s A&E waiting room on Friday, August 16.

He was brought to the Vic’s emergency department for urgent help with his mental health. Sadly, while waiting to be seen, Jamie entered the disabled toilets on the ward and reportedly took his own life.

Neighbour and family friend Max Fox, creative producer at Cirque: The Greatest Show, paid tribute to Jamie - “a handsome, talented lad with the world at his feet”.

He has since launched a GoFundMe for Jamie’s mum to help cover funeral costs. You can visit the GoFundMe here.

Max said: “I am opening this fundraiser on behalf of my dear friend Julie, who has recently suffered an unimaginable loss.

“Last week, Julie’s beloved son, Jamie, lost his battle with mental illness and took his own life.

“The pain of losing a child is something no parent should ever have to endure, and it has left Julie heartbroken and overwhelmed.

“Jamie was a kind and gentle soul who brought joy to everyone around him. He had a unique ability to make people laugh and feel loved, even during his own struggles.

“Jamie was deeply loved by his family and friends, and his sudden passing has left a void that can never be filled.

Neighbour and family friend Max Fox paid tribute to Jamie - "a handsome, talented lad with the world at his feet”. Credit: Max Fox | Max Fox

“In addition to the emotional toll of this tragedy, Julie is now faced with the unexpected financial burden of funeral expenses.

“As a single mother with limited resources, she was not prepared for this devastating loss. Julie does not have the savings to cover the costs of giving Jamie the dignified farewell he deserves.

“I am reaching out to our community to ask for help in raising the funds needed to cover Jamie’s funeral and burial expenses.

“Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly to Julie to help ease the financial strain during this incredibly difficult time.

“Your support would mean the world to Julie and to all of us who loved Jamie. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

“Your kindness and generosity will help Julie focus on grieving and healing, rather than worrying about how to pay for her son’s final arrangements.

“Thank you for your compassion and support during this heartbreaking time. Please keep Julie and Jamie in your thoughts and prayers.”

Statement from Blackpool Vic boss

Marie Forshaw, Acting Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery, Allied Health Professionals and Quality at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said an investigation into Jamie’s death at the hospital is under way.

She said: “The Trust, together with our colleagues at Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust, is investigating a tragic and distressing incident which occurred in A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital last month.

“The coroner has been informed and for this reason it feels inappropriate to give any more details, other than the family and colleagues involved are being supported by the Trust as you would expect.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.