Police are appealing for information after man, 50, and 17-month-old baby girl die in horrific crash in Tarleton

A man in his 50s and a 17-month-old baby girl died in fatal crash in Tarleton, Lancashire, yesterday morning. At 8.26am, officers from Lancashire Police were called to reports that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a Mini Cooper and then a tree on Hesketh Lane near to the junction with Oaklands Avenue. Two people in the Land Rover Discovery, a 50-year-old man, and a girl aged 17-months were pronounced dead at the scene. Their loved ones have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hesketh Lane was closed in both directions between Firbank Avenue and Gorse Lane for a number of hours. Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “These are terribly sad and tragic circumstances that have resulted in a man, and a young girl losing their lives this morning. Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time. We would ask that you refrain from speculation online and would like to thank the members of the local community for their patience and understanding whilst our officers carried out their investigations today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you witnessed this collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Hesketh Lane or the surrounding areas between 8:00am and 8:30am this morning to please get in contact. We believe that there are people who may have witnessed the collision, or the white Land Rover Discovery in the moments beforehand, that we have not yet spoken to. If that is you, or you know someone who may have witnessed this collision, please get in touch.”