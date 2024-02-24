Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they believe the 66-year-old man was travelling towards Wigan town centre, before his car came off the road and hit bollards and a wall.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Footage from Scholes Precinct this morning showed the car park outside Select & Save convenience store cordoned off, with a car embedded in the wall of Appleton Exotics pet shop.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision, including dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 444 of February 23, or use the LiveChat function on the force’s website.