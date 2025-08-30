A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in Leeds, police have said.

Officers were called to Cardigan Road in Headingley shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, after reports of a stabbing, West Yorkshire police said.

Emergency services provided medical treatment but the male victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, the force said on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team, said the stabbing appeared to be a “sustained violent attack”.

She added: “We are in the early stages of our inquiries to understand the circumstances of what has taken place but are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. The man who has died has not yet been formally identified and we will be progressing these inquiries as a priority today.

“A scene remains in place on Cardigan Road and those in the area can expect to see an increased policing presence. There have been a number of witnesses to this attack who have come forward to the police already. I would urge anyone else with information that could assist our inquiries into this man’s death to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13250496130 or through the live chat on the force’s website. Information can also be provided anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.