A 22-year-old man has died in a jacuzzi in a house in Malta.

The police said they were informed that the Norwegian national needed assistance at a home in Triq Viani, Sliema, at around 10.15am on Friday (February 28).

Police officers and medical staff from the local Mater Dei Hospital found the man passed out. It’s thought he had got in to difficulty while using the jacuzzi. He was given first aid, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Police investigations are ongoing, however, the man’s death does not seem suspicious, according to local news. His cause of death has not been announced. Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

