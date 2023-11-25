Man arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred at pro-Palestine protest in London as march begins
A man who was seen carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it at today's pro-Palestine march in London has been arrested
The Metropolitan Police said a protester in London has been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred near the start of a pro-Palestine march in the capital city.
The National March for Palestine, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is taking place today (Saturday November 25). In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the Met said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred near the start of the protest. Officers spotted him carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tens of thousands of people are currently walking the streets for a seventh weekend in a row in response to the Hamas-Israel war. The Met Police had issued protestors with leaflets, giving them a list of things to abide by to “avoid ending up in our cells”. It stated that people should not use words that “are racist or incite hatred against any faith”, that “support Hamas or any other banned organisation” or “that celebrate or promote acts of terrorism – such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people”. The leaflet also warned that demonstrators should bin any placard or sign that may break the rules, if in doubt.
In addition, protestors are also told that they must not "cause fear or be violent" or "use threatening words or aggressive behaviours that could be considered intimidating". They must also not "deface or damage statues, monuments or other property".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.