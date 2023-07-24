A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found in a tent in a churchyard in Lincolnshire. Colette Law, 26, was found in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding.

The victim, who is from Greenock in Scotland, was found dead on July 17. Lincolnshire Police said that 30-year-old Paul Neilson will appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Monday (July 24).

The force also added that officers are working with Police Scotland to support her family. Neilson has remained in police custody since his arrest and was charged on Sunday (July 23).

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott, who is leading the investigation, said on Friday: “We send our condolences to the family and friends of Colette, they are very much in our thoughts as we carry out our investigation.

“I know this tragic death will be unsettling. We are working hard to investigate the full circumstances to understand how Colette has died. I would like to thank the local community for their help so far, and appeal for anyone who has any information that will assist our investigation to get in touch.