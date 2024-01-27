Breaking
Man dies after falling from cliffs
A man has died after falling from cliffs, police have confirmed.
Sussex Police were called following reports of a person having fallen from cliffs on Thursday afternoon (January 25).
The man was taken to hospital, where he later sadly died from his injuries, a spokesperson for the force has confirmed.
Police said the man’s family have been informed and this will now be a matter for the coroner.