Man dies after falling from cliffs

A man has died after falling from cliffs, police have confirmed.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
1 minute ago
Sussex Police were called following reports of a person having fallen from cliffs on Thursday afternoon (January 25).

The man was taken to hospital, where he later sadly died from his injuries, a spokesperson for the force has confirmed.

Police said the man’s family have been informed and this will now be a matter for the coroner.

