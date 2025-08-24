Corrie Lee Stavers, 28, who died after suffering serious head injuries at the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside. | Northumbria Police/PA Wire

A man who died after suffering serious head injuries in a workplace accident at a funfair has been named by Northumbria Police as Corrie Lee Stavers, 28.

Mr Stavers were injured at the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday afternoon and was treated at the scene by emergency services but declared dead a short time later.

In a statement issued through police, his family said: “It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved Corrie has passed away.

“He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you endlessly Corrie, and we miss you more than words can ever say. You’re with our mam now – rest in peace Corrie.”

Emergency services rushed to the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday after being alerted at 2.15pm that a man had been injured.

The funfair, which is in Whitley Bay’s Spanish City Plaza area, has been shut “until further notice” and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 14.13 on 23 August 2025 to reports of a person seriously injured at a funfair ride near Spanish City at Whitley Bay.

“We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, a clinical team leader, an emergency ambulance crew and the air ambulance.

“An off-duty medic was also present to support the patient whilst the ambulance was travelling.”

The annual Spanish City Summer Funfair opened on Thursday and had been due to run until Bank Holiday Monday.

It was billed online as returning “for lots of family fun” and featuring traditional favourites including the Waltzer.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 2.15pm, we received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Spanish City Summer Funfair in the Spanish City Plaza area of Whitley Bay in North Tyneside.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was found to have suffered serious head injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff who attended the scene, a short time later the man was sadly declared dead.

“His next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We have contacted the Health and Safety Executive and are working with them to establish exactly what happened. The fair has been closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.”

The police said anyone who has information on the incident can contact officers by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the force’s website.

They can also call the force on 101 and quote the reference number NP-20250823-0616.