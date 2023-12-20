A man has died in hospital after being rescued from the River Aire in Leeds. Police were called to Armouries Way by the ambulance service shortly before midnight on Sunday (December 17), where they were told a man had been recovered from the water by firefighters .

The man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but police have now confirmed that the casualty died in the early hours of Monday. The circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.