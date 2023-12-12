E-bike rider dies after Leeds crash as police appeal for witnesses in Stanningley Road
A cyclist has died in a horror crash involving an electric cycle.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been killed in an e-bike accident.
At 9.10am yesterday (December 11), police were called to Stanningley Road in Leeds where the rider of an electric cycle had been seriously injured in a crash. The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was travelling towards the city centre on the eastbound cycle lane, a short distance from the junction with Houghley Lane, when he lost control of the cycle and crashed into a street sign. No other vehicles were involved.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The crash is being investigated by officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET). They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the rider in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13230682736 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.