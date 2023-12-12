Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been killed in an e-bike accident.

At 9.10am yesterday (December 11), police were called to Stanningley Road in Leeds where the rider of an electric cycle had been seriously injured in a crash. The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stanningley Road was closed following a serious crash on Monday morning

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was travelling towards the city centre on the eastbound cycle lane, a short distance from the junction with Houghley Lane, when he lost control of the cycle and crashed into a street sign. No other vehicles were involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement