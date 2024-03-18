A man has been found dead outside a rugby club in Cardiff

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead near a Cardiff rugby club. A cordon has been in place near Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue since the death of a man at around 3am on Monday (March 18).

A South Wales Police statement said: "We are investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a man near Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue, Cardiff, at around 3am this morning. A police cordon is in place and enquiries are on-going."