Man found dead near Llandaff rugby club in Cardiff as police investigate 'unexplained' death

A man has been found dead outside a rugby club in Cardiff
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
A man has been found dead outside a rugby club in CardiffA man has been found dead outside a rugby club in Cardiff
A man has been found dead outside a rugby club in Cardiff

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead near a Cardiff rugby club. A cordon has been in place near Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue since the death of a man at around 3am on Monday (March 18).

A South Wales Police statement said: "We are investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a man near Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue, Cardiff, at around 3am this morning. A police cordon is in place and enquiries are on-going."

Llandaff RFC posted on X on Monday morning: "Due to an ongoing police incident the walkway from the club to Llandaff village and the club car park is currently closed."

Related topics:PoliceCardiffSouth Wales Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.