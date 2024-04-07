Man in his 20s arrested for murder after woman found dead in car in Hackney
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in a car in east London. Officers were called to Whiston Road in Hackney just before 6.45am yesterday, the Metropolitan Police said. Police forced entry to the vehicle and attempted to resuscitate the woman before the arrival of ambulance staff, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 20s, who police believe was known to the victim, was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder. Formal identification is yet to take place, but officers believe they know who the woman was and have informed her family. The Met said a post-mortem examination will be held as soon as possible. A crime scene remained in place on the road.
Detective Inspector Aytac Necati, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “As my colleagues and I begin our work today, we are all mindful of the human tragedy here. The victim’s family will be provided with every possible support and I can assure them that the Met’s investigation will be conducted with rigour and professionalism. While inquiries are in their early stages, I believe the deceased and the man arrested were known to each other. A crime scene remains in place in Whiston Road. Local people can expect to see additional police officers in the area in the coming days, and I urge them to speak with these officers should they have information or concerns.”
