Man in his 20s arrested for murder after woman found dead in car in Hackney

The woman was unconscious when emergency services arrived and she tragically died at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in a car in east London. Officers were called to Whiston Road in Hackney just before 6.45am yesterday, the Metropolitan Police said. Police forced entry to the vehicle and attempted to resuscitate the woman before the arrival of ambulance staff, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s, who police believe was known to the victim, was arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder. Formal identification is yet to take place, but officers believe they know who the woman was and have informed her family. The Met said a post-mortem examination will be held as soon as possible. A crime scene remained in place on the road.

