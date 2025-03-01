A man has died and four people have been arrested after a serious early morning collision between a car and an HGV on a busy motorway.

A red lorry and silver Mercedes collided at 12:30am this morning (Saturday March 1) on the M621 motorway between J1 and J27, according to West Yorkshire Police. The westbound carriageway was closed between the two junctions and reopened at midday.

A passenger in the car aged in his 20s died at the scene, with three other occupants of the car taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The HGV driver was unharmed.

Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to get in contact, as enquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision.