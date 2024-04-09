The police have launched an appeal for information for witnesses following a fatal collision on the Isle of Wight. Police were called at approximately 10:10pm on Sunday, April 7, to a report of a single vehicle collision on Calbourne Road, Newport. The collision involved a blue Mazda 6 which collided with a tree and the driver, a 42-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A dog was also in the car and was taken to an emergency vet, but had to be put down due to its injuries. If anyone has any information about this collision, or any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240146250. Alternatively, you can report information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s website. Click here for more information.