A man has been jailed after raping a woman in her own home - later messaging her to apologise for what he had done.

James Critchley, 31 from Weshman, has been jailed after raping a woman in her own home. | Lancs Police

On Monday, James Critchley, 31, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison, following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

On January 28 2021, in the early hours of the morning, Critchley attended the victim’s home, in Wesham, where he raped her.

A week later, he messaged her, to apologise for what he had done.

An investigation commenced, and Critchleyof Meadow Park, Wesham, was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with the rape of a female (16 or over).

He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Following a week-long trial, he was found guilty.

DC Stu Kane, of West Division said: “Critchley’s victim has shown incredible bravery throughout this process, despite the effect his despicable actions has undoubtedly had on her. I absolutely commend her for the strength she has shown.

“Critchley’s actions that morning were nothing short of abhorrent – he attacked his victim in her own home – the place that she should have felt the safest.

“I welcome the sentence handed down on him this week, which reflects the severity of his offence.

“Finally, to victims of any sexual offence, please know that we will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible before the courts.”

If you are the victim of a sexual offence, please contact police on 101. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.