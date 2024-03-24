Man removed from plane after 'altercation' with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

A man has been removed from a plane at Heathrow Airport following a heated confrontation with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Police confirmed the passenger was removed from the flight on Wednesday (March 20) evening.

DUP has refrained from commenting on the incident, but a party source has said the individual directed verbal abuse towards the Northern Irish politician, Sky News reports.

According to the Metropolitan Police, airline staff at Heathrow Airport alerted authorities around 5:30pm on Wednesday regarding a verbal altercation involving two male passengers during boarding. Subsequently, one man was removed from the flight, though no arrests were made.

This incident comes after Sir Jeffrey raised concerns in Parliament regarding threats directed at him earlier in the year. The politician claimed the threats have occurred during his ongoing negotiations with the UK government regarding post-Brexit trading arrangements.