A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after the emergency services were called to the medical incident at Brighton Marina.

Ambulance crews as well as HM Coastguard were also at the scene at the marina.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency Services were called to reports of a medical incident at Brighton Marina at around 9am on Sunday, February 25.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard was called to assist the ambulance service at Brighton Marina earlier this morning.