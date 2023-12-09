Manchester canal death: woman dies after entering water in city centre canal on Friday, police confirm
A woman has died after entering a Manchester city centre canal on Friday afternoon
A woman has died in Manchester after entering a canal in the city centre on Friday (December 8) police have confirmed.
The woman, who has not yet been named, entered the canal, believed to be the Ashton Canal, part of the Cheshire Ring waterway on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Ducie Street, near Piccadilly Station, at 1:45pm, following reports of a person in the water.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The air temperature in Manchester around the time that the woman entered the canal was roughly 9 degrees. Local press reported that roughly six police officers were present at the entrance to the car park for Navigation House, an apartment block which overlooks the Ashton Canal. Officers were also seen collecting evidence at Navigation House on Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.