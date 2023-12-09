A woman has died in Manchester after entering a canal in the city centre

A woman has died in Manchester after entering a canal in the city centre on Friday (December 8) police have confirmed.

The woman, who has not yet been named, entered the canal, believed to be the Ashton Canal, part of the Cheshire Ring waterway on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Ducie Street, near Piccadilly Station, at 1:45pm, following reports of a person in the water.

The air temperature in Manchester around the time that the woman entered the canal was roughly 9 degrees. Local press reported that roughly six police officers were present at the entrance to the car park for Navigation House, an apartment block which overlooks the Ashton Canal. Officers were also seen collecting evidence at Navigation House on Friday.