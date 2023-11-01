Sir Bobby Charlton died five days after a fall at care home, inquest hears

Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton died five days after a fall at his care home, an inquest has heard.

According to a record of the hearing, Sir Bobby was admitted to Macclesfield Hospital following the fall during which he suffered rib fractures. After he was assessed by medics at The Willows care home, he was taken to hospital where he was put on “end-of-life care”.

The causes of death were given as “traumatic haemopneumothrax, a fall and Alzheimer’s dementia”. The document states: “Retired Manchester United legendary footballer Sir Bobby Charlton was admitted to Macclesfield Hospital at the age of 86 following a fall at his care home on 16 October, 2023.

“He sustained rib fractures as he stood up and fell against a window sill due to being unsteady on his feet. He had resided at The Willows since July 2023, initially for respite, and last two months of life.

“He continued to mobilise as usual following the fall until it was noted that he had swelling to his back. He was examined by the home’s GP and transported to hospital, where he was placed on end-of-life care and sadly passed away on 21 October 2023 at 03:50 hours.”

Manchester United have confirmed that a memorial service celebrating Sir Bobby’s life will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 2pm on Monday, November 13. The procession to the service will pass by Old Trafford, where he is immortalised alongside Denis Law and George Best in the United Trinity statue.

United said in a statement: “The service will pay tribute to Sir Bobby’s incredible life as a husband, father, grandfather and, of course, as one of the finest footballers this country has ever produced.

“The procession to the cathedral will pass by Old Trafford for a moment of reflection and provide an opportunity for fans to say a final farewell to a true Manchester United legend.

