Man's body recovered from Forth Valley reservoir in Scotland as police search continues
Police in Scotland have found the body of one missing man - and are still looking for another
The body of a man has been found in a reservoir after two men were reported missing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam near Sauchie around 12.20pm on Sunday, December 24. At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 26, the body of a man was found. Formal identification has yet to take place but both families have been made aware. Searches using specialist resources are continuing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.