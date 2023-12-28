Telling news your way
Man's body recovered from Forth Valley reservoir in Scotland as police search continues

Police in Scotland have found the body of one missing man - and are still looking for another

By James Trimble
2 minutes ago
The body of a man has been found in a reservoir after two men were reported missing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for two men in the area of Gartmorn Dam near Sauchie around 12.20pm on Sunday, December 24. At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, December 26, the body of a man was found. Formal identification has yet to take place but both families have been made aware. Searches using specialist resources are continuing.”

