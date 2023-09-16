A man's remains have been discovered 50 miles from where he went missing - and police need to track a white van

Police are looking to trace the movements of a white van after “partial human remains” found at a remote spot were confirmed to be a missing man.

Edward Forrester - known as Eddie - was last seen in Blackpool, Lancashire, at around 1:30pm on Sept 1.

He was reported missing the following day.

Police launched an "extensive probe" and, on Wednesday (Sept 13), partial human remains were found in Kendal, Cumbria - some 50 miles away.

Lancashire police confirmed today (Sept 16) that the missing remains are those of Eddie, 55.

The force said it is now keen trace the movements of a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA.

The vehicle was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on September 2 and in Cumbria, specifically Kendal and Windermere, on September 3 and 4, police said.

William Wilkinson, 65, has been charged with Eddie's murder and remains in custody ahead of a trial next year.

A post-mortem was unable to establish a cause of death and at this time is still inconclusive, Lancashire police said.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the force, said: “This is a very sad and distressing update which has confirmed our worst fears Eddie has come to harm.

“Eddie’s family have been kept updated throughout our investigation and my thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

“Our search enquiries will continue in the coming days in Cumbria.

“We remain keen to trace the movements of a white Peugeot Boxer van, registration KX09 XPA, which was in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes on September 2 and in Cumbria, specifically Kendal and Windermere, on September 3 and 4.

“Any information, seemingly how small or irrelevant, could provide great assistance to our investigation."

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1384 of September 2, 2023, police said.