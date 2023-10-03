Telling news your way
Marcia Grant: Boy, 13, pleads guilty to killing grandmother by driving over her in her own car in Sheffield

A 13-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to killing a 60-year-old woman by driving over her in her own car.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
A 13-year-old boy has admitted killing a grandmother by driving over her in her own car. Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5 this year.

The youngster, who was 12 at the time of the incident and cannot be named, was due to go on trial this week accused of murder.

But on Tuesday (October 3) he pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to causing Mrs Grant’s death by dangerous driving and this was accepted by prosecutors.

The judge, Mrs Justice May, said the boy will be sentenced on December 1.

